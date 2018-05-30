Authorities investigating toddler’s death arrest NH couple on drug charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities investigating the death of a toddler in New Hampshire arrested a Manchester couple after they found an array of drugs inside their apartment, officials said.

Detectives searched the Hevey Street home of Joshua Garvey, 31, and Christen Gelinas, 33, last week as part of an investigation into the death of a 20-month-old, who died unexpectedly on May 25.

Authorities seized 28 grams of heroin, 12 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of crack cocaine and three Suboxone strips, which have an estimated street value of over $5,400, according to police.

Police say they were both taken into custody Tuesday night in Windham.

Gelinas and Garvey are each charged with four counts of possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. They have not been charged in connection with the toddler’s death. They are slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Manchester police and the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office are investigating the death.

