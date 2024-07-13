HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a triple stabbing early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Holbrook, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 166 Longmeadow Drive around 3:30 a.m. found two men and a woman suffering from stab wounds, according to Holbrook Police Chief William Smith.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Holbrook Police and the State Police Crime Prevention and Control (CPAC) Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbings.

Holbrook police consider this an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

An initial investigation has determined that all three individuals are known to one other and were participants in the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

