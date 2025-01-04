HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an unattended death after a man was found dead in Hubbardston on Saturday morning.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found dead off Brigham Street, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police at 508-829-8326.

