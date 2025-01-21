IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 65-year-old man was found unresponsive outside of a car around 4:30 a.m. in Ipswich on Caroline Avenue.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says the man was taken to Beverly Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they went door to door trying to track down any surveillance video that could lead to any information on how exactly the man died.

His death left neighbors shocked.

“I flipped him over, he looked pretty beat up,” said one neighbor. “His face was all bloody and it didn’t look like he just fell down.”

“They don’t know whether he slipped and fell, or had a heart attack, or whether he was beaten, so, I don’t want to speculate on what happened,” said Paul Blades, a concerned neighbor.

Residents hope police will be able to figure out how the man died, and say this is a pretty quiet neighborhood.

“He was a perfect neighbor,” said Blades. “He’d wave and that was it.”

The Essex County District Attorney says an autopsy will determine the cause of death, which could come as early as Wednesday.

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office, the Ipswich Police Department, the MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

