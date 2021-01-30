Authorities investigating unattended death in Manchester-by-the-Sea

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a death that occurred in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for an unresponsive person at the intersection of Old Wenham Way and Crooked Lane at 10:30 p.m. found a 37-year-old Salem man and had him taken to Beverly Hospital, officials said.

He was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Local police, the Essex District Attorney’s office and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory are investigating, the chief of police and DA’s office said in a joint statement.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

No additional information was immediately released.

