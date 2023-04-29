CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections has announced the untimely death of a patient in the Secure Psychiatric Unit in Concord.

In a statement Saturday, the DOC said the patient’s death remains under investigation.

The department has requested the assistance of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of State Police.

The person’s name was not released as notifications of next of kin are made and an autopsy is completed by the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

