Authorities investigating untimely death of child in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the untimely death of a child in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A child experiencing a medical emergency at the Econo Lodge on West Hancock Street around 6 p.m. Monday was transported to a local hospital, where medical staff pronounced the child dead, according to Manchester police.

The Manchester Police Department is working with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office to determine the cause of the child’s death.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)