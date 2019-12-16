Authorities investigating ‘untimely’ death of Milford firefighter, father of 3

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the “untimely” death of a 37-year-old firefighter from Milford who was married with three children.

Patrick W. Evans, a 13-year veteran of the Milford Fire Department, died suddenly on Sunday, Milford Permanent Firefighters Association Local 2140 announced in a Facebook post.

Evans was an active member of the District 3 Hazmat team and the District 14 Technical Rescue team. He had previously spent time with the Hopedale Fire Department.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

State police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)