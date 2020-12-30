MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into the untimely death of a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

The woman was found dead off of Route 28 near Lake Massabesic, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announced.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story;

