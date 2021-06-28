WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of the Interstate 93 has temporarily been shut down because of a crash that appeared to involve an ambulance and at least one other car in Woburn Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene found the car heavily damaged.

A number of wreckers and tow trucks were called to the scene.

There has been no word on injuries or on what may have caused the crash.



