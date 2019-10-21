Authorities investigating woman’s apparent stabbing death in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a young woman was found apparently stabbed to death in Lowell on Monday night, officials said.

Framingham police officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Interfaith Terrace about 5:30 p.m. found a woman in her 20s suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

