Authorities issue reminder after bobcat spotted in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Methuen are warning the public to beware of passing bobcats after one was spotted roaming through a neighborhood Wednesday.

The cat was photographed near the intersection of Copley Drive and Old Homestead Road, according to Methuen Animal Control.

Animal control says it’s not unusual to see bobcats wandering around yards and public places as their natural habitats are shrinking.

Bobcats tend to be shy and they typically avoid people, according to animal control. They eat a variety of animal species with their main diet consisting of mice, rats, squirrels, chickens, wild birds, and rabbits.

“This is a great time to remember that we do share our space with a variety of wildlife,” animal control added. “Families should keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccines and always supervise small children and pets while outdoors.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)