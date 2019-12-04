Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old Palmer man

PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Massachusetts have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man from Palmer.

Carl Byoreck was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Palmer Police Department.

Byoreck, who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, could be driving a green 2001 Toyota Avalon with Massachusetts license plate E8447, police said.

Officers have since searched places that Byoreck is known to frequent but found no signs of him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Palmer Police Department at 413-283-8792.

