DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have launched a death investigation after an adult man was found dead in Dover Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to 31 Cocheco St. around 10 p.m. found a man who had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said.

An autopsy for the victim, whose identity has not been released, was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police say there is no threat to the general public as they believe they have identified everyone involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Mark Nadeau at 603-742-4646.

