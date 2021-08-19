(WHDH) — Authorities have launched a hazmat investigation after a missing family of three was found dead on a remote hiking trail earlier this week.

Search crews responding to a report of a missing family near the Sierra National Forest in California on Monday night found John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, and their dog perished in the mountains near the Devil’s Gulch area in the South Fork of the Merced River drainage, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese said investigators don’t have a clear picture of what caused the deaths and that the incident is being handled as a “hazmat and coroner investigation.”

“This is never the outcome we want or the news we want to deliver, my heart breaks for their family. Our Sheriff’s Chaplains and staff are working with their family and will continue to support them during this heartbreaking time,” Briese said in a news release.

The area where the bodies were found is so remote, investigators have to hike out to get phone reception, the Fresno Bee reported.

Sheriff’s Deputy Kristie Mitchell told the news outlet that there are mines in the area and the scene is being treated as a hazmat situation due to safety concerns.

Authorities noted that additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.

