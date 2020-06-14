Authorities launch search for armed Grafton home invasion suspect

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect of an armed home invasion on Sunday morning in Grafton, authorities said.

Officers responding to an armed home invasion were called to the scene of a home on Spring Hill Drive around 7:30 p.m., where a victim was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

A multi-jurisdictional search for a suspect who has been identified and investigation are underway, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)