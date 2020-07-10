Authorities launch search for teenage swimmer in distress in Dunstable

DUNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews have launched a search for a swimmer in distress in Dunstable on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a 15-year-old boy missing from a conservation pond around 4:15 p.m. near Main Street were told that the boy was swimming with friends and became distressed, according to police.

The boy’s friends said they lost sight of him in the water, officials said.

Local police, fire fighters and a dive team are at the scene in search of the missing swimmer.

