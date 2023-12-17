OSSIPEE, N.H. (WHDH) - Members of the Attorney General’s Office and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit are responding to the scene of a suspicious death of a woman at a home in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

Responding officers have determined that there is no threat to the general public.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

