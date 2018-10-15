Authorities launch untimely death investigation after man found dead in Greenland, NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have launched an untimely death investigation after an adult man was found dead in Greenland, officials said.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s Office, Greenland police and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit are investigating whether a crime has occurred in connection with the man’s death, according to an announcement issued Monday morning.

MacDonald’s Office said at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public.

No additional information was immediately available.

