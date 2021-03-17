Authorities looking to ID person of interest in 4 arsons, burglary in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are looking to identify a person of interest in four arsons and a burglary that occurred around the same time in Brockton early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., a 5-alarm fire destroyed the old state house building on the Brockton Fairgrounds, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The Brockton deputy fire chief said flames moved quickly throughout the building, which is made of brick and dried-out wood, and that it is at risk of collapsing.

Shortly after, a brush fire broke out at the Junior/Senior High School on West Street, DFS said.

Officers also responded to a burglary at the Sears store in the Westgate Mall before another brush fire was discovered in the D.W. Fields Park, DFS added.

A fourth fire was discovered later in the morning at Marciano Stadium, where an item had been reportedly burned on the football field, damaging the artificial turf.

The outside fires and the burglary are said to be connected and investigators believe the Fairgrounds fire was most likely set by the same person.

Investigators released a photo of a person of interest.

Anyone who may know this person or has any other information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229, the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200, or the Brockton Fire Department at 508 583-2933.

The Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that offers up to $5000 for information that helps to solve the crime of arson.

