BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an attempted breaking and entering incident in Brighton.

The Boston Police Department shared several images of an individual they say was connected to a B&E attempt that happened Sunday, Oct. 1, around 2:50 a.m. on Pratt Street.

In the images are an individual who can be seen standing on a building’s stairwell and, at one point, looking directly at a security camera. Police only described the person as wearing a baseball cap with flowers on it.

As police continue to investigate the incident, they ask that anyone with information contact the department’s District D-14 detectives at (617) 343-4256.

Anyone who wishes to contact Boston PD anonymously can do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

