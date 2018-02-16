Authorities: Lowell woman, 20, shot Peabody man to death in apparent road rage incident

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Lowell woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she shot and killed a Peabody man Thursday afternoon during a possible road rage incident.

Graciela Paulino pleaded not guilty Friday in Lowell District Court to the charges against her. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Paulino murdered Marc Devoe, 34.

Police responded around 12:40 p.m. to YMCA Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorist who had been shot.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation suggests Paulino shot Devoe once in the chest during an incident that was random and likely a result of road rage. They say Devoe was in a car with another man getting food for lunch when he was killed.

After the shooting, Devoe apparently drove a short distance before crashing. Officers observed a car that had crashed into a cement barrier at the intersection of YMCA Drive and the driveway of the Gallagher Transportation Terminal on Thorndike Street, according to police.

Devoe was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the alleged murder, investigators say Paulino posted a message to Facebook, saying “Tried to warn ’em tried to tell ’em told ’em stop that you my son don’t make me spank you.”

Devoe’s father, who was in court Friday, shared a message for President Trump.

“Wake up. Do something. Do something or we’re going to have no one left but him in the White House,” Ronald Devoe said.

Paulino was ordered held without bail. She is due back in court in March.

Officials say homicide detectives are still working to locate the weapon used in the shooting. Police are investigating.

