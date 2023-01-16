DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been flown into Massachusetts to face charges in the case of a woman who disappeared from Dorchester in 2007.

The Boston Police Department announced that David Pena, 33, was booked after police travelled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, FL, for the suspect’s rendition. Pena was wanted on an outstanding warrant on a murder charge stemming from the death of Felicia McGuyer.

McGuyer, 32, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. Her disappearance has been the subject of searches in the years that followed, while officials and her family has asked the public for any information on what may have happened to the young mother, who left behind a 10-year-old son.

In their announcement, Boston police officials noted that while he was being booked on the aforementioned murder charge, authorities found Pena was also wanted on an outstanding warrant on charges of trafficking cocaine.

Pena is expected to appear in Dorchester District Court for his arraignment.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)