(WHDH) — A New Hampshire man was arrested Friday night in connection with the brazen armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard — the second arrest made in connection with the crime.

State police and FBI agents arrested Omar Johnson, of Canterbury, around 8 p.m. after stopping his car in New Haven, Connecticut around 8 p.m., according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

He is facing charges of armed robbery while masked and armed with a firearm and conspiracy.

This is the second arrest made in connection with the Nov. 17 robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury.

Investigators said three robbers wearing masks entered the bank, tied up the employees, and used a stolen car to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Miquel Antonio Jones, of Edgartown, has been arraigned on a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

