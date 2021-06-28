(WHDH) — A man was able to swim to shore after he was attacked by a great white shark in the water off California over the weekend, officials said.

The 35-year-old victim was swimming off Grey Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County on Saturday around 9:15 a.m. when a shark bit his right leg, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The man was able to swim to shore, where medical aid was rendered. He was then take to a local hospital for additional treatment.

The shark suspected in the attack was said to be between six and 8 feet in length.

The beach was closed to swimmers following the incident.

At 9:15am, a 35-year-old man was swimming off of Grey Whale Cove State Beach when he was bitten in the right leg by a 6-8 ft. great white shark. The male was able to swim to shore and medical aid was summoned. The male was transported to Stanford.⚠️The beach is now closed. — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 26, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)