(WHDH) — A man was able to swim to shore after he was attacked by a great white shark in the water off California over the weekend, officials said.
The 35-year-old victim was swimming off Grey Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County on Saturday around 9:15 a.m. when a shark bit his right leg, according to the county sheriff’s office.
The man was able to swim to shore, where medical aid was rendered. He was then take to a local hospital for additional treatment.
The shark suspected in the attack was said to be between six and 8 feet in length.
The beach was closed to swimmers following the incident.
