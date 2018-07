SPRINGVALE, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently drowned in a Maine river.

Sanford Parks and Recreation Director Alan Grady says the swimmer in the Mousam River at Holdsworth Park in Springvale was not in an area protected by lifeguards on Thursday.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

