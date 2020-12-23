Authorities: Man beat girlfriend with liquor bottle, set her on fire with gasoline

(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he beat his girlfriend with a liquor bottle, doused her in gasoline, and then set her on fire.

Larry Dean Brown Jr., 28, of South Carolina, surrendered to authorities over the weekend on charges including domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and first-degree arson, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators spoke with the victim’s brother, who claimed Brown had set his sister on fire during an incident at her home on Dec. 6, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was reportedly able to put the fire out by jumping into a bathtub. She then drove herself to the hospital.

After conducting an investigation, which included obtaining a detailed statement from the victim, authorities acquired warrants for Brown’s arrest.

The victim is expected to survive but faces a “long road to some semblance of recovery,” the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

