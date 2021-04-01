Authorities: Man carrying backpacks filled with marijuana, alcohol arrested after trying to break into prison

(WHDH) — A 19-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he was caught trying to break into a prison with backpacks filled with contraband, authorities said.

Nathaniel Jose Perez, 19, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday on charges including trespassing onto a correctional facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Staff found Perez between the inner and outer fences at the Tyger River Correctional Institution, bleeding from apparent cuts from the fence’s razor wire, the department of corrections said.

SC man arrested after trying to break INTO prison. Yes, you read that right. Details: https://t.co/OetQXmK4qp pic.twitter.com/jDQnc6U2MV — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) March 31, 2021

Perez allegedly cut a large hole in the fence, and some pieces of what appeared to be his clothing were found stuck there.

Perez was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and then transferred to the Spartanburg County detention center.

A subsequent search of four backpacks that Perez was carrying is said to have yielded contraband including marijuana, cellphones, tobacco, and alcohol, among an array of other items.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)