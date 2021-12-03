(WHDH) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he rammed multiple state police cruisers with a stolen tow truck in an attempt to evade capture earlier this week.

John Collins, 30, of Maryland, was arrested early Monday morning in Delaware on charges including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a commission of a felony, reckless endangering, assault to injure a law enforcement officer, receiving stolen property over $1,500, disregarding a police officer signal, criminal mischief, attempted theft under $1,500, conspiracy, and criminal trespass, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers responding to an alarm at Hertrich Collision Center in Bear, Delaware, around 2:45 a.m. learned a man operating a rollback tow truck had entered the parking lot and was going through vehicles, state police said.

A trooper later located the tow truck driver, who police identified as Collins, at a dead end in a nearby housing development. Collins then allegedly drove the tow truck at the trooper’s cruiser and struck it head-on, causing disabling damage.

Collins fled the scene and continued down an area highway, where he intentionally rammed into a marked cruiser that was stationed in the median strip, state police said.

Following the second collision, Collins allegedly drove into a nearby shopping plaza and accelerated the tow truck in reverse, bashing into another occupied cruiser.

State police say a veteran trooper then opened fire on Collins’ truck as he tried to drive away, causing him to crash near the front of the shopping center.

Collins, and a passenger in the tow truck, attempted to flee on foot but they were quickly tracked down and taken into custody.

Collins has since been arraigned and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $3 million cash bond.

Gabrielle Santucci is also facing charges including attempted theft, conspiracy, and criminal trespass.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)