(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he was caught transporting 227,000 fentanyl pills in buffet pans.

Kevin Saldivar Sosa, 26, of Arizona, was arrested early this week after a search of his vehicle during a routine traffic stop yielded four buffet-style pans that were modified to conceal drugs, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy noticed that the pans were unusually heavy, scraped away the food, and found large bags of fentanyl pills concealed in the pans.

The sheriff’s office noted that the fentanyl seizure was larger than all of the drugs deputies seized in 2020.

