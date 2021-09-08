(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he installed a hidden video camera in his bathroom and recorded a number of guests, including a 4-year-old boy, during a pool party at his home.

Kyle J. Vandermolen, 40, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested last week on charge of felony invasion of privacy, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

A woman attending a 20-person pool party at Vandermolen’s home on Aug. 29 discovered a “covert” camera pointed at a toilet, according to charging documents obtained by the news outlet. The woman then reportedly removed the camera’s memory card, brought it home, and viewed recordings of several women changing out of their swimsuits, as well as a young boy urinating.

The woman’s husband confronted Vandermolen a day later and he allegedly admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom, blaming the decision on a drinking problem, according to the report.

When police nabbed Vandermolen on Sept. 1, he was reportedly on his way to buy moving boxes. His neighbors are said to have told police that they had seen him loading his car with belongings from his home.

An investigation remains ongoing.

