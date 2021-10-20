(WHDH) — A man hallucinating about a person being shot was caught with an array of illegal drugs after he called the cops to report the incident, authorities announced this week.

Ryan Thomas Philbrook, 24, of Colington, North Carolina, is facing charges including possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Sir Chandler Drive near Colington Harbor on the morning of Oct. 14 determined that Philbrook was hallucinating after no gunshot victims were found, the sheriff’s office said.

During an investigation, deputies seized Xanax, suboxone, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Philbrook has since been released on $30,000 bond.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)