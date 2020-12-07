Authorities: Man harboring Mass. fugitive in Bronx lied to US Marshals prior to fatal shootout

NEW YORK (WHDH) - A Bronx man is facing charges after authorities say he lied to United States Marshals prior to a shootout that led to the death of a Massachusetts fugitive, who he allowed to hide out in his apartment early Friday morning.

Grant Grandison, 35, is set to face a judge Monday on charges of making false statements to federal agents and harboring or concealing a person from arrest, Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ralph Sozio, the United States Marshal for the Southern District of New York, and Dermot Shea, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department announced in a joint press release.

Deputy marshals, New York police officers and Massachusetts State Police troopers traveled to an apartment in the Bronx around 5:30 a.m. Friday in an effort to arrest Andre Sterling, 35, who was wanted in connection with the shooting of a Mass. state trooper during a traffic stop in Hyannis on Nov. 20, authorities said.

Grandison opened the door to the apartment, who allegedly said he was the only one inside.

The deputy marshals entered the apartment, at which point Sterling began firing at them, according to authorities.

The deputy marshals returned fire and Sterling was killed in the exchange, authorities added.

Two Marshals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and one of them has since been released from the hospital.

Law enforcement agents later interviewed Grandison, who allegedly admitted that he allowed Sterling to live with him and that Sterling had told him to tell anyone looking for him that he wasn’t there.

“As alleged, Grant Grandison’s conduct led to the horrific shooting of two Deputy United States Marshals who were just doing their jobs in attempting to arrest Andre K. Sterling, a man wanted for a violent felony,” Strauss said. “We are lucky that more law enforcement officers were not injured during the shooting, and it appears that both injured Marshals will recover.”

