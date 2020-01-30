Authorities: Man hung barking dog from tree, punched child for refusing to help him get rid of remains

(WHDH) — A 38-year-old man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he hung a dog from a tree because it was barking. He then allegedly punched a child who refused to help him get rid of the remains.

Robert Leroy Edwards, of Bradenton, Florida, was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges including animal cruelty and child abuse, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards used an electrical cord to hang a neighbor’s dog from a tree because he was fed up with the animal’s barking, WTVT-TV reported.

Edwards then reportedly went into his house and asked a child to help him dispose of the dog’s remains. When the boy refused to provide assistance, Edwards punched him the face, according to the news outlet.

Edwards has since been ordered held without bond.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)