Authorities: Man in front-end loader dumps mountain of dirt on girlfriend’s car

(WHDH) — A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of felony criminal mischief after authorities say he used a front-end loader to dump a mountain of dirt on top and inside of his girlfriend’s Cadillac.

Hunter Mills, 20, of Florida, was arrested Thursday after he invited his girlfriend to talk at 5820 Phil-Dirt Drive in Crestview but instead destroyed her car, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

When Mills’ girlfriend refused to answer a question, he allegedly grew agitated and dumped a massive pile of dirt on the roof of the car.

Authorities say the dirt filled up the car’s air vents, center console, and power windows.

The woman was not injured.

