LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – A Lynn man accused of robbing people while pretending to be a cop led police on a wild car chase Saturday that ended with his arrest after he slammed into a parked car, a police cruiser, and a tree while trying to get away, authorities said.

At 2:46 a.m., Lynn police responding to a reported robbery on Iona Terrace were met by a woman who told them she had just been pulled over and robbed by a man who identified himself as a police officer and displayed a badge. The woman was able to provide a description of the suspect and a partial license plate number.

Soon after, cops attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle on Broad Street, but the driver, Christian Alvarez, 33, sped away, triggering a police pursuit that resulted in damage to a parked car on Union Street and a marked police cruiser. Alvarez eventually crashed into a tree on Silsbee Street and fled the vehicle on foot.

After his arrest, Alvarez was transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court.

While investigating the initial report, police said authorities received two other reports of robberies involving a similar suspect and vehicle description. During those robberies, police say the victims reported being pulled over by what they believed was an unmarked police cruiser.

“I’m just happy that I’m alive and that nothing happened to me,” said a woman who was targeted. “It’s obvious that he was drunk.”

Police said they believe Alvarez may have been targeting Hispanic victims, who may be less likely to report the incidents to police.

In at least one incident, Alvarez showed a handgun, according to police.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Alvarez is urged to call Lynn police.

Alvarez has since been ordered held without bail.

