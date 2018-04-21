BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police confirm a man was stabbed near the TD Garden Saturday night.

The stabbing happened around 7p.m. in the area of 205 Portland Street.

The man was transported to a Boston hospital, according to police. He condition is unknown at this time.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

