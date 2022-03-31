BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who fled an attempted traffic stop near Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain and shot at Boston police officers suffered life-threatening injuries when those officers returned fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop near the hospital in the area of the Franklin Park Zoo shortly before 1 a.m. but the driver exited his vehicle and fled on foot, according to the Boston Police Department.

During a pursuit, the suspect allegedly turned around, pointed a gun at the officers who were giving chase, and shot at them. Police say several officers then returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A number of police officers, including one who suffered a minor injury, were also transported from the scene for evaluation.

Police noted that a firearm was recovered at the scene of the shootout.

The Boston Police Firearm Discharge Investigation Team and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

This is breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

