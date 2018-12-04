Authorities: Man threatened to shoot New Hampshire governor

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he sent an alarming message to the CIA, threatening to shoot New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

Brian Roberts was arrested Tuesday on a charge of criminal threatening in connection with an electronic message that he sent in November, in which he stated, “Going to shoot Gov state of NH no matter what,” Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced.

An investigation was launched on Nov. 30 after CIA officials linked Roberts’ email address to the specific threat, as well as statements which expressed hatred toward the Jewish community.

Roberts is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Concord’s 6th Circuit Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

