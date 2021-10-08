(WHDH) — A white man who was arrested last summer for calling multiple Black neighbors racist slurs in a rant that was caught on video is facing new charges after an investigation revealed that he smeared feces on one of the victim’s vehicles and left a threatening note, prosecutors announced this week.

Edward Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is now facing charges of bias intimidation and harassment, in addition to dozens of other charges that stem from an incident involving Black residents in his neighborhood in July, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The new charges were filed after a handwriting analysis performed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that a threatening note left on a neighbor’s vehicle in January had been written by Mathews.

The FBI says feces were also smeared on the vehicle.

In July, a Black woman called police to report that Mathews had been harassing her and shouting racial slurs at her. Prosecutors allege that doorbell camera footage shows Mathews bringing his dogs into the victim’s yard and thrusting his hips in a vulgar manner.

Police later received a second call from a nearby address and found Mathews hurling racial slurs at four people.

Mathews also allegedly tried to force his way into a white woman’s home to speak with her husband, who is Black.

He has been held behind bars on a total of 22 charges since his arrest on July 5.

