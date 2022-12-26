FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.

Authorities said he set out on an 8.6 mile loop trail around 11 a.m. Saturday. A family member who had been following his progress remotely contacted authorities around 6:15 p.m.

Officials described the man as an inexperienced hiker. Temperatures were near zero when Fish and Game officers began the search.

