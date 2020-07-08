RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A man was shot by police and wounded and another injured in a car crash early Wednesday that followed a police pursuit in Rutland, Vermont State Police said.

The preliminary investigation found that at about 12:15 a.m. Rutland City Police were conducting a narcotics investigation on Terrill Street involving a vehicle with two adult male occupants. During the interaction, police fired at the vehicle. The circumstances that prompted the shooting and the number of officers who fired is under investigation.

The shooting led to an approximate half-mile pursuit on Main Street until the vehicle crashed into a tree.

The driver was wounded by gunshots and the passenger was injured in the car crash. The driver was taken to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery and is recovering in intensive care.

The passenger was first taken to the Rutland hospital and then transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

The names of the occupants of the car and the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

As is protocol in officer involved shootings, Vermont State Police detectives are investigating. Once complete, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the office of the Vermont Attorney General and the Rutland County state’s attorney.

