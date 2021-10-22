ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive search that is underway at a state park in Abington is connected to the disappearance of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy, authorities said.

State and local police are searching Ames Nowell State Park in the area of Chestnut Street for Elijah Lewis, of Merrimack, who has been missing for weeks, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes, and Merrimack Police Chief Brian K. Levesque announced in a joint news release.

Video form SKY7 HD showed a Massachusetts State Police command center set up at the scene, as well as dozens of cruisers with flashing lights.

Lewis’ mother, 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Joseph Stapf, appeared from jail via video on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court South to charges of witness tampering and child endangerment.

Dauphinais and Stapf were arrested in New York over the weekend in connection with Lewis’ disappearance.

From left to right: Danielle Dauphinais, Elijah Lewis, Joseph Stapf

The State Department of Children, Youth and Families reported Elijah Lewis missing last week, and officials initially said that he had not been seen in six months, but investigators on Tuesday announced that they now believe the boy was last seen at his home sometime within the last 30 days.

Dauphinais and Stapf are accused of asking relatives to lie about Lewis and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for the boy, authorities said. They also allegedly violated a duty of care, protection, or support for Lewis.

A judge ordered the couple held without bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

