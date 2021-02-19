Authorities: ‘Menace to society’ burglarized at least 10 homes while families attended funerals

A man who authorities described as a “true menace to society” is facing criminal charges after he allegedly studied obituaries and burglarized at least 10 homes while families attended funerals.

Ronald Rose, 42, of Lake Wales, Florida, was arrested Wednesday on charges including two counts of armed burglary, eight counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000, eight counts of grand theft from a dwelling, seven counts of grand theft of a firearm, and petit theft, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“People who burglarize or steal are low, so victimizing people during a time when they are grieving the loss of a loved one…that’s lower than low,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Someone who is willing to take advantage of people at a time like this has no compassion or consideration, and is a true menace to society.”

The alleged burglaries occurred between Oct. 1, 2020, and Feb. 8, 2021, and they all happened at homes where the victims were away at a funeral which had been publicly noted in obituaries, the sheriff’s office said.

All of the thefts unfolded during the daytime and Rose reportedly targeted jewelry, watches, silver, coins, and firearms.

A subsequent search of Rose’s home is said to have yielded an array of stolen items that were linked to the reported burglaries.

Detectives believe Rose also victimized other people because some of the property that was found in his home had not been reported stolen.

An investigation remains ongoing.

