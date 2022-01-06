(WHDH) — A mother is facing murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two young children after authorities say she used a knife to cut their necks.

Sara Vae Boles, 36, of Inkster, Michigan, was arraigned Tuesday on charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of resisting arrest in connection with an incident involving her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, The Detroit News reported, citing the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers responding to a welfare check on Boles and her children around 9 a.m. on Saturday heard a child crying inside the residence and found Boles kneeling over her injured kids in a bathroom, the news outlet reported.

Both children reportedly suffered lacerations to their necks. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Boles was taken into custody after a knife was found in the bathtub, according to the report. A judge ordered her held on $100,000 cash bond.

She is due back in court on Jan. 12.

An investigation remains ongoing.

