BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have not tried to track down a grizzly bear suspected in the fatal mauling of a Montana man last week because it does not appear to have been a predatory attack, state and local officials said Monday.

Craig Clouatre, 40, of Livingston, Mont. was found dead on Friday, two days after he failed to return from an off-trail hike in densely-forested mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.

Tracks left at the scene and the nature of the attack suggest a grizzly killed him, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said. But Bichler said there’s been no indication that the bear sought out Clouatre, meaning it could have been simply an unlucky encounter.

It will take several weeks for state wildlife officials to confirm whether a grizzly was responsible through testing of animal hairs found at the site, Bichler said.

Clouatre, who was married with four children and originally from Massachusetts, was experienced in the backcountry, according to his friends and family. At the time of his death he was in a remote area with lots of timber and deep draws, searching for antlers shed by elk and other big game animals, Bichler said.

It’s unknown if Clouatre was carrying bear spray, pressurized canisters of pepper-like irritant that can deter charging bears.

