LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - FBI Boston on Tuesday announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of an “armed and dangerous” member of the Lowell-based “One Family Clique gang,” who was also allegedly involved in a large drug operation.

Darasy S. Chhim, 36, who is also known as “Mystikal,” “Russel,” “Crusty Rusty,” and “Rizzus,” is wanted for his alleged role in a large-scale and long-running drug trafficking conspiracy in which 15 suspected gang members and associates have been charged, according to law enforcement officials.

Chhim was indicted in June in the United States District Court in Boston for allegedly conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, cocaine base, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and MDMA. A federal arrest warrant was also issued for his arrest at the time.

Investigators say Chhim conspired with other members of the One Family Clique to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. Chhim also allegedly attended a leadership meeting with other members to discuss targeting and retaliating against rival gang leaders.

Chhim is desribed as Asian, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a mole that is located between his eyebrows. He also has several tattoos including two on his upper back that say, “Hate Me Now and F*** the World,” one on his chest that says “Liliana Chhim” in cursive writing, and one on his upper right arm that includes a skull, roses, cards, and a hand sign.

“Chhim is a dangerous man who has repeatedly demonstrated little respect for the law. He needs to be brought to justice,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and we will not rest until Chhim is captured. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact us.”

Chhim is believed to have grown up in Revere and Lynn, but it’s unclear if he still has any ties to those communtities.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

