WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and federal investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information after several Boston Police Department dress uniforms were stolen from a Weymouth supply store in late March.

Someone broke into Andrea’s Police and Fire Supply in Fox Plaza and stole four uniforms of dress pants and coats, as well as a leather jacket, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

The dress uniforms are not worn by officers on duty and the department is not affiliated with the store other than ordering from it, authorities said.

The FBI is assisting Weymouth police with an investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Weymouth detectives at 781-682-3533.

Here are some more photos of the @bostonpolice uniforms that were stolen. Call @WeymouthPD at 781-682-3533 or email tipline@weymouth.ma.us if you have any information that could lead to the arrest & prosecution of the individual(s) responsible. Up to $5K reward. pic.twitter.com/ouHS7nn9zj — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) April 13, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)