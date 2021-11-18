BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a missing man who last seen at a party in Randolph in 2005.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division, the Boston Police Department, and the Randolph Police Department are investigating the suspicious disappearance of John Bui Tran and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him or his remains.

Tran, a native of Vietnam, was last seen on April 2, 2005, at a party on Mitchell Street, according to investigators. He was 28 years of age at the time.

He is described as Asian, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Tran is a naturalized citizen who moved from West Covina, California, to Dorchester, Massachusetts, in the summer of 2004 to attend Quincy College on a part-time basis. He majored in liberal arts with the goal of writing screenplays for movies and television.

Investigators noted that Tran lived on Church Street in Dorchester and was employed at a pet supply store in Quincy.

Tran was said to be often seen on his bicycle, carrying a dark-colored backpack.

“Mr. Tran’s family deserves to know what happened to their loved one, and we believe someone in our community possesses the critical clues. The FBI is offering a substantial reward to anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that will help us close this case and provide his family with the answers they deserve,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

Anyone with information on Tran’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

