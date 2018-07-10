Authorities offering $30k reward for Connecticut murder suspect

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WHDH) - The U.S. Marshals Office and New Haven police are offering $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect accused of killing a woman in front of her kids.

The cash reward is being offered in the hopes of locating Tramaine Marquise Poole, 42, who is wanted in connection with the May 31 shooting death of 28-year-old Tyekqua Nesbitt, who was shot and killed in car with her two young children, 6 and 11, inside, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Detectives believe Nesbitt was targeted by Poole.

Poole has ties to Fitchburg; Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City; North Carolina and South Carolina; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia; Arizona and Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals have been asked to assist in locating Poole, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, is a black male with a medium complexion, and has short black hair. Poole has tattoos on both arms and may be wearing a dreadlock wig as a disguise.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a cash award of up to $5,000, and the New Haven Police Department has been authorized an additional $25,000 for information leading to his direct arrest. Any information will be considered confidential.

Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)